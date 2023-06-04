Zacks Research Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

