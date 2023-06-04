Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

ABM opened at $46.22 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

