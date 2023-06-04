Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $181.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

