Zacks Research Weighs in on Aflac Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 70,182 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

