Zacks Research Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.