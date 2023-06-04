Zacks Small Cap Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
