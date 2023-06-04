ZeroFox (ZFOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

ZFOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

