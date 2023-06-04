Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Bret Richter Buys 2,000 Shares

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ziff Davis

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

