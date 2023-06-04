Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $210,140.32 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

