Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

