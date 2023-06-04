Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

