Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.63) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $187-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

