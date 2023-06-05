21,890 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 190,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,752. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

