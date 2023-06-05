4,806 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.79. 1,632,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,271. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

