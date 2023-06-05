ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Stake Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. 193,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

