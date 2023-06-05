ABCMETA (META) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $81.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.57 or 1.00005607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001797 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $46.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.