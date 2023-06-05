ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $680,827.52 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

