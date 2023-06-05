Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Generac by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $80,790,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.33. 72,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

