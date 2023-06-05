Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $608.80. 125,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.32 and a 200 day moving average of $495.08.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

