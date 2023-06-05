AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.