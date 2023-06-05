Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Affimed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.83. 716,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
