Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
NYSE AGI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
