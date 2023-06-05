Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

