Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
