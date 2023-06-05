Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,893,402 shares of company stock valued at $988,175,317. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

