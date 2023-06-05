Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.14. 96,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

