American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.79.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

