Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $23.86

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.