Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $23.86

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
Shares of ASPN opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.