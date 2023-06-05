Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.56

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRVN opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

