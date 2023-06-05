Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $180.95

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

