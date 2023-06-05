Analyzing Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) and Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Belite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belite Bio has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67 Belite Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics and Belite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Belite Bio has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.28%. Given Belite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belite Bio is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Belite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -77.15% -42.60% Belite Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Belite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.53) -13.19 Belite Bio N/A N/A -$12.65 million N/A N/A

Summary

Belite Bio beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of substance use disorder; CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder; and CVL-047, selective PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and an LRRK2 inhibitor program to address disease progression in Parkinson's. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial. The company is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and type 2 diabetes, which is in the preclinical development phase. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

