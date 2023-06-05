Analyzing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 3 6 0 2.67

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $11.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health -9.65% -18.97% -15.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine $59.45 million 3.14 N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $526.92 million 3.58 -$65.68 million ($0.29) -31.03

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

