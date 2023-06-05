Analyzing IO Biotech (IOBT) and The Competition

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) is one of 997 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IO Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IO Biotech has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IO Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -48.61% -45.18% IO Biotech Competitors -3,993.63% -838.57% -37.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A -$71.46 million -0.81 IO Biotech Competitors $8.56 billion $222.13 million -3.86

This table compares IO Biotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IO Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech. IO Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IO Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 IO Biotech Competitors 4590 15976 42186 757 2.62

IO Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.42%. Given IO Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of IO Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of IO Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IO Biotech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

