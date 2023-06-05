Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.40) to GBX 3,150 ($38.93) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.46) to GBX 3,050 ($37.69) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,300 ($40.78) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Stock Up 4.5 %

NGLOY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

