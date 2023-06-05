Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.