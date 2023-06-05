ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $809,426.99 and approximately $608.63 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 99.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00032156 USD and is down -67.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $76,924.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

