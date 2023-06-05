Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) versus Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Critical Survey

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aristocrat Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aristocrat Group and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

82.9% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $174.01 million 4.92 -$21.98 million ($0.10) -46.50

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -9.87% -1.32% -0.96%

Summary

Rover Group beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.