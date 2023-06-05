ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $496,801.20 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00.

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $7.24 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

