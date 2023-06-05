Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.94 on Friday. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $549.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.