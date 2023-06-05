Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.38 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $247.84 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

