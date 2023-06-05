authID (NASDAQ:AUID) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Review

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 2 2 0 2.50 authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $157.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than authID.

This table compares SPS Commerce and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.26% 12.78% 10.24% authID -24.97% -1,184.52% -193.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and authID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $450.88 million 13.18 $55.13 million $1.56 104.31 authID $530,000.00 35.13 -$24.23 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats authID on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About authID

authID, Inc. engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the Verified Authentication Business segment. The company was founded by Thomas R Snoke on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

