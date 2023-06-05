AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by 3M

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reissued by equities researchers at 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

AZO stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,388.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,583.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,498.10.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.