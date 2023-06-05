Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.47. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

