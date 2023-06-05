AXS Investments LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 529,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,526. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

