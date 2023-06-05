AXS Investments LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CME Group stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.44. 250,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

