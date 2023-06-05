AXS Investments LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.74, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,920 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

