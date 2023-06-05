AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,071 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.84. 163,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.