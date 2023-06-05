AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

