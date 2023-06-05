AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $324,141,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,726 shares of company stock valued at $49,716,194 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 229,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

