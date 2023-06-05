AXS Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.53. 57,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,393. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

