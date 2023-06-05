AXS Investments LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

